Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang to take part in EEF on September 2-4 — MFA

BEIJING, August 31. /TASS/. Vice Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China Ding Xuexiang will travel to Russia to attend the 11th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on September 2-4, China’s Foreign Ministry reported.

"At the invitation of the government of the Russian Federation, from September 2 to 4, Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Vice Premier of the State Council Ding Xuexiang will travel to Russia to attend the 11th Eastern Economic Forum," the report said.

He will also participate in the 13th meeting of the China-Russia Investment Cooperation Committee, the 23rd meeting of the China-Russia Energy Cooperation Committee, and the 8th China-Russia Energy Business Forum, the ministry added.

Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said earlier that Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang would take part in the EEF plenary session together with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Eastern Economic Forum will be held September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. The main theme of this year’s EEF is "The Far East: Development for the Benefit of People." The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is its general information partner.