US should abandon hostile policy toward North Korea — Chinese foreign minister

SEOUL, August 19. /TASS/. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged the United States to change its policy toward Pyongyang following talks in Seoul with his South Korean counterpart Cho Hyun.

Reporters asked Wang whether Beijing could mediate in arranging a summit between the United States and North Korea. "This issue should be decided by North Korea and the United States. In particular, the US should change the hostile policy toward Pyongyang that it has pursued for a long time," Wang said, according to South Korea's Yonhap news agency.

The Chinese foreign minister arrived in Seoul on his first bilateral visit since 2021. The South Korean and Chinese foreign ministers last met in Beijing in September 2025.

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal, citing sources, reported that US President Donald Trump had urged his aides to arrange a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un this fall. On August 16, Trump recalled his "very good relationship" with Kim Jong Un and said he had ordered a reduction in the scale of US-South Korea exercises. Speaking about North Korea, the US leader said the drills "send a completely inappropriate and hostile signal to a country which, during Donald Trump's presidency, posed no threat and showed respect."