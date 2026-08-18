Thailand seeks early launch of EAEU free trade talks with Russia — Deputy PM

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Thailand is interested in launching negotiations with Russia as soon as possible to conclude a free trade agreement (FTA) between Bangkok and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said in an interview with TASS.

"We are highly interested in starting negotiations with Russia on a free trade agreement between Thailand and the Eurasian Economic Union. This is perhaps one of the most important issues on the agenda of my visit," he said.

Phuangketkeow noted that he had discussed the matter with his counterparts during his visit to Russia, expressing hope that these talks would expedite the process.

"We hope that the discussions held will provide the necessary momentum so that we can begin FTA negotiations between Thailand and the EAEU as soon as possible. Such processes usually take a considerable amount of time, but we expect to fast-track developments as much as possible in this case," he emphasized.