Thailand wants to develop cybersecurity cooperation with Russia — Deputy PM

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Thailand intends to develop cooperation with Russia in the field of cybersecurity, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said in an interview with TASS.

According to him, Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaichanok Chidchob will visit Russia soon to discuss this issue.

"One issue that we'd like to work [on] with Russia, and I've had discussion with our Minister of Digital Economy, and he's coming for a visit very soon, is the area of cybersecurity," Phuangketkeow pointed out. "If we're going to use AI, if we're going to use digital technology, we must ensure that it's safe and secure," the senior official emphasized.

"AI is at the heart of the latest technology. We need AI to do everything right now. AI can enhance our performance in all areas," the Thai deputy prime minister noted, while emphasizing the need for the prudent use of AI.

He pointed to the threat of cyberfraud amid the global digitalization of business. "[The] threat of online scams and fraudulent activities is very serious. These online scams involve billions of dollars. People are stolen of their life savings in one or two minutes. And AI is being used for these fraudulent activities," the senior Thai official concluded.