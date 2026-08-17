Ghana president hopes to meet with Putin at Russia-Africa summit — foreign minister

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama hopes to hold talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the third Russia-Africa summit in Moscow, said Ghanaian Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

Ablakwa said that Mahama thanked Putin for inviting him to the third Russia-Africa summit.

"And as for bilateral relations, the president noted that this is a very important summit, and he hopes to hold a bilateral meeting with the president to further deepen our relations," he added.

Director of the Department of Sub-Saharan Africa Russian Foreign Ministry Anatoly Bashkin previously said more than 30 African nations had already confirmed that they would participate in the summit to be held on October 28-29 in Moscow.