Houthis claim strike on Saudi warship in Red Sea

DOHA, August 17. /TASS/. Houthi rebels from Yemen's Ansar Allah movement have carried out a ballistic missile attack on a Saudi Arabian landing ship and its escorting boats in the Red Sea, according to rebel military spokesman Yahya Saree.

"The Yemeni armed forces (the Houthis - TASS) attacked a Saudi Arabian landing ship and four accompanying warships in the Red Sea off the coast of Mokha," Saree said.

He claimed that the ballistic missile strike was accurate, resulting in "the ship being completely burned, some of the boats sinking, and the rest catching fire."

The rebels’ spokesman stressed that the movement is closely monitoring Saudi troop movements and will continue to attack them both on land and at sea.