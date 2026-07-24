Russia-Japan humanitarian exchanges continue, Japanese legislator tells TASS

TOKYO, July 24. /TASS/. Humanitarian exchanges between Russia and Japan are vital and must be sustained, Muneo Suzuki, a member of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party has emphasized. Speaking to TASS, he commented on the Japanese Foreign Ministry’s decision to resume the program for sending Japanese students to Russia for the first time in seven years.

"Cultural exchanges continue, but I believe that humanitarian exchanges are equally important," Suzuki stated. "Enhancing these interactions could be immensely beneficial."

Suzuki also expressed his personal involvement in initiating the exchange program. "Student exchanges should be a priority, and I am pleased to see progress in this area," he added. The Japanese Foreign Ministry previously conveyed to TASS that Japan values maintaining humanitarian ties with Russia despite current difficulties in diplomatic relations. Plans are underway to dispatch a group of 15 students to St. Petersburg this August to study the Russian language. Additionally, the Japan-Russia Youth Exchange Center has confirmed the resumption of sending young Japanese researchers to Russia.

The youth exchange initiative was launched in 1999 following the adoption of an intergovernmental agreement, which established a bilateral youth exchange commission. According to the Japanese Foreign Ministry, nearly 9,800 individuals participated in youth exchanges under this framework from July 1999 to February 2022. The program includes short-term internships for students, fostering mutual understanding and collaboration.

In 2022, Japan's government decided to suspend cultural and humanitarian exchanges with Russia. Nevertheless, some exchanges have persisted. Notably, the annual Russian Culture Festival in Japan continues to take place, and Japanese visitors still travel to Russia to participate in various events. Travel restrictions imposed on Russia have hindered the expansion of exchange programs involving government participation, as authorities advised against visiting Russia regardless of purpose. However, in September 2025, Japan’s Cabinet eased these restrictions, permitting travel for "essential" reasons - covering humanitarian, business, academic, scientific, educational, and artistic activities.