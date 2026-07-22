US investigates death of military personnel in Jordan during Iranian strike - Trump

WASHINGTON, July 22. /TASS/. Washington is investigating the circumstances of the deaths of US soldiers in Jordan during an Iranian July 18 attack, said US President Donald Trump during a press conference at the Andrews Air Force Base near Washington, D.C.

"They're doing that," the American leader said, referring to the investigation.

That'll be released," he added, referring to the results of the investigation.

The US Central Command said last week that two US service members were killed and one went missing. His remains were later discovered and identified.

The Wall Street Journal said that the deaths highlight Washington’s inability to guarantee safety of its military in the region.