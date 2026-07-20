Turkish Shipowners Association deems level of risk in Black Sea unacceptable

ISTANBUL, July 20. /TASS/. The Turkish Shipowners’ Association has warned of high risks to navigation safety in the Black Sea and urged caution and a wait-and-see approach when concluding new cargo transportation contracts.

A circular issued by the association for vessel operators notes that the risk in the Black Sea has reached an unacceptable level in recent months. "In recent months, 136 attacks on merchant vessels have taken place in the Black Sea, highlighting the increased security risk in the region," according to the document cited by the Netahaber portal.

The Turkish Shipowners’ Association representing around 200 members also noted that freedom and safety of navigation are the cornerstones of global trade. "Geopolitical tensions threatening freedom of navigation directly impact not only the maritime sector but also global supply chains, energy security, and the global economy," according to the circular.

The association also called for urgent measures to be taken by international organizations and national authorities to prevent attacks on merchant vessels in the Black Sea region.