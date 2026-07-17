China-Russia military cooperation not aimed against third countries — Defense Ministry

BEIJING, July 17. /TASS/. Military cooperation between China and Russia is not directed against third countries, Chinese Defense Ministry Spokesman Jiang Bin told a briefing.

"Cooperation between the Armed Forces of China and Russia is always centered on the principles of non-alignment, non-confrontation and non-direction against third countries," the spokesman said.

China-Russia interaction plays an important role in defending their sovereignty and security and in supporting international and regional peace and stability, he stressed.

On July 6-13, Russia and China held the exercise Joint Sea 2026 in the Yellow Sea near China’s Qingdao port. The Russian Navy was represented in the naval drills by the Pacific Fleet’s Guards cruiser Varyag, corvette Rezky, diesel-electric submarine Ufa and rescue vessel Igor Belousov. The Chinese Navy was represented by the destroyers Anshan and Kaifeng, the frigate Wuhu, a Yuan-class diesel-electric submarine, the comprehensive replenishment ship Kekexilihu and the rescue vessel Yangchenghu.

After the conclusion of the drills, Russia and China switched to joint maritime patrols.