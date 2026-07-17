Chinese MFA calls Trump's election interference allegations fabrications

BEIJING, July 17. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump's allegation that China interfered in US elections is entirely untrue and constitutes malicious slander, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said.

"Such statements by the US side are pure fabrication and malicious slander," Lin said at a briefing, commenting on the US president's allegation.

"China has always adhered to the principle of noninterference in the internal affairs of other countries, has never been interested in doing so, and has never interfered in elections in the United States," he said.

Lin added that Washington's allegations of Chinese interference are "groundless, as has long been proven."

"On the contrary, it is the United States that interferes in the internal affairs of other countries at every opportunity and has long conducted widespread surveillance," he said.

According to Lin, the international community is fully aware that the United States engages in large-scale theft of confidential data around the world.

"We urge the United States to engage in self-reflection, stop making baseless accusations against China, stop using China as a pretext in discussions about elections, and do more to promote China-US relations," he concluded.

Earlier, Trump said that Iran, China, North Korea, and Russia are adversaries of the United States that are allegedly attempting to influence US elections. He cited intelligence indicating that the country's voting systems are highly vulnerable to attacks.

According to the US president, members of the so-called deep state concealed from the US leadership and the American public the alleged extent of Chinese interference.