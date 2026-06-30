Tokayev, Putin discuss preparations for Interregional Cooperation Forum

ASTANA, June 30. /TASS/. Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin, have discussed over the telephone preparations for the Forum of Interregional Cooperation between the two countries, to be held in Siberia soon, Tokayev's press service said.

"During the conversation, special attention was paid to preparations for the 12th Forum of Interregional Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia, which will be held in Omsk at the end of July," it said in a statement.

"The heads of state also discussed topical issues on the international and regional agenda. At the end of the conversation, the presidents agreed to maintain constant working contacts."

Tokayev said that the agreements reached during Putin’s state visit to Kazakhstan in May this year "gave a significant impetus to the entire range of bilateral cooperation," the statement said. He said that "the governments of the two countries ensure the consistent implementation of the reached agreements."