Bodies of two more Azerbaijanis killed in drone attack in Sea of Azov discovered

BAKU, June 9. /TASS/. Rescuers have discovered the bodies of two more citizens of Azerbaijan who died as a result of a drone attack on vessels in the Sea of Azov, the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported.

"As a result of search and rescue operations, the bodies of Gismet Aliyev, born in 1969, and Fuad Orujov, born in 1981, were found," they said in a statement.

The bodies of two other deceased Azerbaijani citizens were discovered earlier by rescuers.

"After the completion of the relevant procedures, the bodies of all four deceased Azerbaijani citizens, as well as two individuals currently in Yeysk accompanying them, will be repatriated to their homeland in the coming days," the Foreign Ministry noted.

Furthermore, according to the Foreign Ministry, 19 Azerbaijani citizens, the crew members of the two vessels that were hit by the drone attack, have already been sent home. They are expected to arrive in the afternoon of June 9.

On June 5, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported that five Azerbaijani nationals were killed as two foreign cargo vessels with 25 Azerbaijani nationals on board came under a drone attack in the Sea of Azov. Later, the foreign policy department adjusted the data, reporting that as a result of the incident, four people were killed and another four Azerbaijani citizens were injured. Those injured have been taken to hospital in Yeysk.