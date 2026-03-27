Death toll from strikes on Iran’s Qom up to 18 — media

TEHRAN, March 27. /TASS/. The death toll from the US and Israeli attack on the city of Qom in central Iran has risen to 18, the Iranian state television reported, citing local authorities.

According to them, at least one person is still trapped under the debris. The search and rescue operation continues.

According to earlier reports, the attack killed 15 civilians and left ten others winjured.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, an elite unit of the Iranian army) announced a large-scale retaliatory operation and attacked Israel.