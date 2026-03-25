Israeli army claims to have hit Iran’s only submarine development facility

TEL AVIV, March 25. /TASS/. During its latest series of strikes against Iran, the Israeli Air Force attacked a submarine development facility in Isfahan, the press service of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) reported.

According to the statement, this was the only center in Iran where submarines and support systems for the Islamic Republic's Navy were designed. Various models of unmanned boats were also manufactured at this facility, the IDF reported. According to the IDF, the center for underwater military R&D in Isfahan is the "only site in Iran responsible for the planning and development of submarines and auxiliary systems for the Iranian navy."

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US targets in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Syria were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.