MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Ilan Shor, head of the Moldovan opposition Victory bloc, has indicated that the opposition in the republic might be compelled to call for street protests following the presidential election and the referendum on EU accession, the results of which the opposition does not agree with.

"We must fight, and we must win. The tools? I believe we will have to go to the streets and defend our results," Shor said on the Solovyov Live TV channel.

On October 20, Moldova held presidential elections and a referendum on EU accession, proposing to amend the constitution to include language on the "irreversibility" of the European course and declare EU integration as a "strategic goal." The Central Election Commission (CEC) reported that after processing 100% of the protocols, 50.46% of those who voted in the referendum supported the constitutional amendments, while 49.54% opposed them. The CEC data indicated that more than 55,000 people did not cast their ballots. The referendum was unsuccessful in the Gagauz autonomy and at polling stations for residents of unrecognized Transnistria. In Gagauzia, 94.84% of voters opposed EU accession, with 62.56% of voters in Transnistria also being against it. No polling stations were established in the unrecognized republic.