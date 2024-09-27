Biden, Zelensky discuss diplomatic, economic, military aspects of Kiev’s ‘plan’

WASHINGTON, September 27. /TASS/. During talks with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, US leader Joe Biden discussed diplomatic, economic and military aspects of the Kiev government’s proposed peace plan, the White House press service said in a statement.

"President Biden outlined his decision to surge U.S. security assistance to Ukraine, and President Zelensky presented his plan to achieve victory over Russia. The two leaders discussed the diplomatic, economic, and military aspects of President Zelensky’s plan and tasked their teams to engage in intensive consultations regarding next steps," the document says.

"On October 12, 2024, President Biden will host a leader-level meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Germany, where the two leaders will review progress on these consultations and coordinate with international partners on additional assistance for Ukraine. President Biden is determined to provide Ukraine with the support it needs to win," it says.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said he had prepared a conflict resolution plan that he intends to discuss with US President Joe Biden as some provisions depended on Washington’s decisions. He also plans to present it to the US presidential candidates, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

Later, Sergey Leshchenko, an adviser to the head of the Ukrainian president's office, said the plan is based on the assumption that the Western countries will approve strikes deep into Russian territory. As Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out, Ukraine is unable to strike deep into Russian territory without Western assistance, as it needs intelligence from satellites and flight tasks to do so.

At the same time, the Ukrainian leader also named the ‘victory plan,’ based on his ‘peace formula’ as a possible way of resolving the crisis. Moscow has repeatedly criticized it for being unrealistic, saying that the situation on the ground must be taken into account. Besides, Moscow voiced its support for the peace plan, proposed by China and Brazil, which Ukraine rejected as ‘unrealistic.’

Russian President Vladimir Putin set forth the conditions for resolving the situation in Ukraine at a meeting with senior Foreign Ministry officials on June 14. His terms included Ukraine withdrawing troops from Donbass and Novorossia and abandoning plans to join NATO. In addition, Moscow believes that all Western sanctions must be lifted and Ukraine’s non-bloc and non-nuclear status must be guaranteed. Putin noted that if Ukraine and the West turned down the initiative, the conditions might change in the future. Kiev rejected Russia’s peace plan.