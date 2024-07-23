Major fire rages in southern Ukraine

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. A major fire that broke out on Tuesday afternoon is still raging in the southern Ukrainian city of Nikolayev, the Strana news portal reported.

According to the reports, the burning smell can be felt in several districts of the city.

At the same time, local authorities refrain from any comments. The country’s emergencies service confirmed reports about a major fire in the city, but withheld all details about its location or causes. Rescuers, however, said the firefighting effort is hampered by fears of potential explosions.

Earlier, the Ukrainian media said an explosion was heard in the town of Voznesensk in the Nikolayev region. Underground resistance representative Sergey Lebedev told TASS a Ukrainian military airstrip had been hit. A plume of smoke was visible, and numerous ambulances moved towards the airstrip, he added.