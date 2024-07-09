NATO summit begins in Washington

WASHINGTON, July 10. /TASS/. The three-day NATO summit began in Washington on Tuesday with a festive ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of the alliance.

The ceremony will be followed by a dinner for the leaders of the 32 NATO members and five partner countries - Australia, New Zealand, Ukraine, South Korea and Japan.

NATO marked its official anniversary three months ago, as it was officially created on April 4, 1949, so the ceremony is purely symbolic.

The main working program is scheduled for July 10-11.