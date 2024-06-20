Vietnam supports peacefully resolving arguments in South China Sea

HANOI, June 20. /TASS/. Hanoi is against the use of force in the South China Sea and all arguments should be settled peacefully, Vietnam’s President To Lam said following talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

"As for the East Sea (the South China Sea -TASS), we are for safe maritime traffic and aerial navigation. We support resolving all disputes peacefully. We are against the use of force and threats," he said.

For several decades, the South China Sea has been the confrontation zone over the territorial belonging of certain islands, where significant hydrocarbon reserves had been discovered. Primarily, this refers to the Xisha Archipelago (Paracel Islands), Nansha (Spratly Islands) and Huangyan Island (Scarborough Reef), which are contested by China, Brunei, Vietnam, Malaysia and the Philippines.

Putin and To Lam held bilateral talks in Hanoi, signing at least 11 documents and approving a statement on deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership. On June 19-20, Putin is in Vietnam on a state visit.