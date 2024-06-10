BRICS foreign ministers call for compliance with climate finance commitments

NEW DELHI, June 10. /TASS/. The BRICS foreign ministers called on the developed countries to comply with climate finance commitments, according to a joint statement published by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs on its website following the meeting of the BRICS countries’ foreign ministers in Nizhny Novgorod.

The meeting participants "reaffirmed the call for developed countries to honor their climate finance commitments, including the collective goal of mobilizing $100 billion per year to support the needs of developing countries," the statement says.

The meeting participants stressed the need for developed countries to enhance transfer of low-cost climate technology in an affordable and accessible manner. The ministers called on all parties to fully implement the provisions of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement.

"The Ministers expressed opposition to the imposition of any restrictive measures in global trade as a pretext for combatting the climate change," the document says.