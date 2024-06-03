Nordic Warden military exercise kicks off in Northern Europe — Finnish Defense Ministry

HELSINKI, June 3. /TASS/. The UK, Denmark, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Finland, Sweden and Estonia - which make up a security alliance called the Joint Expeditionary Force - are starting the Nordic Warden Exercise on June 3, the Finnish Defense Ministry said.

The drills will take place across Northern Europe and the Baltic Sea and last throughout June.

The participants of the maneuvers will work to improve their skills in protecting underwater infrastructure and interoperability, according to the ministry.

"In the current security situation, it is crucial that the countries of the Joint Expeditionary Force work and train together, demonstrating operational readiness. One of the force’s strengths is flexibility and the capability of fast response. We are serious about protecting critical underwater infrastructure in Northern Europe," said Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen.