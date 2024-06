MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Emergency power cuts have been imposed across all of Ukraine, said Sergey Kovalenko, director of the Yasno company, which is part of the DTEK power operator.

"Emergency power cuts have been imposed all over the country. <...> No outage schedules are available," he wrote on Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist).

Kovalenko did not specify when the power cuts would be canceled.