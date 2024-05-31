Kyrgyz security service helps prevent terrorist attack in Europe

BISHKEK, May 31. /TASS/. Officers from Kyrgyzstan’s State Committee for National Security (SCNS), together with their foreign counterparts, have foiled a terrorist attack on European soil, the committee said in a statement.

"As part of counterterrorism measures taken in coordination with foreign partners, the SCNS foiled an attempt by members of an international terrorist organization to carry out a terrorist attack in a European country," the statement reads.

According to the committee, the attackers-to-be included a Kyrgyz national "hiding overseas." His name was not disclosed.