Russia, China should jointly counter unilateral sanctions — Wang Yi

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing should jointly counter unilateral sanctions, ensuring the stability of supply chains, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in a video message to the participants in the ninth international conference Russia and China: Cooperation in a New Era.

"It is important to jointly counter unilateral actions, attempts of protectionism, creation of artificial barriers and disengagement, to ensure stable and smooth functioning of international supply chains, and to cultivate new drivers of global development and progress," Wang minister said.

He pointed out that the volume of bilateral trade between Russia and China had almost doubled in the past ten years.

"We are ready to tap the economic potential of Russia and China, expand the commonality of interests, promote in-depth cooperation to pair the ‘Belt and Road’ initiative with the EAEU, and strive for joint development and gain," Wang said.

About the conference

The 9th international conference Russia and China: Cooperation in a New Era is taking place in Moscow on May 30-31. It is organized by the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC) and the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS). The conference is organized annually alternately in Moscow and Beijing within the framework of the Memorandum of Cooperation between RIAC and CASS, signed on June 25, 2016 during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s official visit to Beijing.

