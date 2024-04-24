Niger would like Russia to train its troops — interior minister says

ST. PETERSBURG, April 24. /TASS/. Niger would like Russia to agree to train its troops, the Minister of the Interior, Public Security and Territorial Administration, Mohamed Toumba has told the media.

"We would like Russia to train our troops," he said on the sidelines of the 12th international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues.

Toumba added that the training of troops could help in the fight against terrorism.

"This also concerns combat tactics and the use of weapons. We are interested in purchasing military hardware," he pointed out.

Toumba stressed that Niger was also working for the withdrawal of the US military from the country.

"I think one of the American generals will visit the country later this week to determine a withdrawal plan," he added.