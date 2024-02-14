NATO sees no imminent military threat to member states, secretary general says

BRUSSELS, February 14. /TASS/. NATO sees no imminent military threat to its member states, the bloc’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a press conference in Brussels.

"We don't see any imminent threat against any NATO ally," he pointed out, saying that the alliance’s members had significantly enforced their collective defense.

"But of course, it's a constant risk for different hybrid attacks, cyber and other types of hybrid actions against NATO allies," Stoltenberg noted, adding that the bloc was monitoring those risks and closely following the situation on the border with Russia.