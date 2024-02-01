Zelensky demands more money after EU approves funding for Kiev

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky made a video address to the European Council meeting in Brussels that on Thursday approved giving Kiev 50 billion euros in aid and called for more EU funding.

"Unfortunately, the implementation of the European plan to provide Ukraine with 1 million artillery rounds has been delayed. This is yet another signal of a global rivalry in which Europe cannot afford to lose," he said in the video released by his office.

Zelensky also said that following the approval of the 50 billion euro financial support program, which covers four years, the EU should also approve additional aid to Kiev, this time through the European Peace Facility, which primarily provides funds for military support, including the training of soldiers.

"It should be at least five billion euros a year. For a period of four years. This is an obvious priority," he said.

Zelensky also thanked the EU leaders for the 50 billion euro aid.

Earlier, leaders of the EU member states at a summit in Brussels approved the allocation of 50 billion euros in long-term budgetary aid to Kiev for the next four years. That means support to the Ukrainian budget went down by about 30% compared with the 2023 level.