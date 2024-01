TOKYO, January 28. /TASS/. North Korea has fired several cruise missiles from its east coast, the Yonhap news service reported, citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The launch toward the Sea of Japan occurred at 8 a.m. (11 p.m. GMT on Saturday) from an area off Shinpo Port.

The South Korean military said it strengthened its monitoring and "has been closely coordinating with the United States" to watch North Korea's actions, according to Yonhap.