Israeli officials inform Biden’s adviser about possible timeframes of Gaza operations

WASHINGTON, December 15. /TASS/. The Israeli government has informed US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan about their vision of the timeframes of military operations in the Gaza Strip, a high-ranking US administration official said.

"The Israelis have briefed us <…> of potential timeframes and Jake [Sullivan] had a very good discussion about the kind of conditions that obviously we all hope to be set up. There was a heavy discussion on, of course, civilian protection," the official said during an online briefing on Sullivan’s visit to Israel.

"The Israelis briefed us in detail <…> about the extraordinary efforts that they are undertaking to try to separate the civilian population from Hamas," he added.