Sixteen health workers killed in Gaza since October 7 — WHO

GENEVA, October 27. /TASS/. There have been at least 75 attacks on the health infrastructure in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 16 health workers were killed and 30 were injured, a representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) said at a briefing.

According to the WHO, Gaza's health infrastructure has been attacked 75 times. "Sixteen health workers [were] killed on duty, 30 [were] injured, 24 ambulances [were] damaged, over 34 health facilities [were] affected," WHO representative to the occupied Palestinian territory Richard Peeperkorn said.

Citing Gaza Health Ministry figures, the official said that 7,028 people had been killed and 18,482 injured. He pointed to the power and medical supplies shortages that are putting civilians at risk. "At the moment there are about 1,000 patients in need for kidney dialysis,<…>, 130 premature babies in incubators, 2,000 cancer patients and multiple patients on ventilators in intensive care units," Peeperkorn said. Every day, about 95 patients are left without specialized medical care that can be provided outside Gaza. The WHO estimates that about 1,000 people may be trapped under the rubble in Gaza.

According to Peeperkorn, 23 of Gaza's 35 certified hospitals are "partially functional." In addition, 65% of primary health care facilities are not functioning. The WHO representative pointed to the increasing risk of cholera and acute diarrhea, as well as skin diseases. Medical supplies and tents provided by the WHO have been delivered to Gaza in five trucks, the official said.

For its part, the Geneva headquarters of the International Committee of the Red Cross announced the arrival in Gaza on October 27 of ten experts, including a team of military surgeons and a specialist in munitions contamination, stressing that this would "increase the ICRC’s capacity to continue supporting hospitals and deliver life-saving trauma surgery." The aid for Gaza was delivered in six trucks. "Our surgical team and medical supplies will help relieve the extreme pressure on Gaza’s doctors and nurses," Fabrizio Carboni, ICRC regional director for Near and Middle East, said.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when militants from the radical Palestinian group Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. Israel has announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and has been delivering air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also underway in the West Bank.