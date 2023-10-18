IDF reiterates claims of Islamic Jihad’s responsibility for Gaza hospital blast

TEL AVIV, October 18. /TASS/. The press service of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said that an "additional review" of intelligence data confirmed the Islamic Jihad’s responsibility for the deadly strike on a hospital in the Gaza Strip, which left hundreds of people dead and wounded on Tuesday.

"Following an additional review and cross-examination of the operational and intelligence systems, it is clear that the IDF did not strike the hospital in Gaza," the IDF said. "The hospital was hit as a result of a failed rocket launched by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization."

The Israeli military went on to say that many rockets, launched by Palestinian radicals from the Gaza Strip territory during the latest round of tensions with Israel, failed to reach the Jewish state’s borders.

"The terrorist organizations within the Gaza Strip fire indiscriminately toward Israel. Since the beginning of the war, approximately 450 rockets launched toward Israel have fallen within Gaza, endangering and harming the lives of Gazan residents," the statement says.

Arab media reported that several powerful blasts rocked central districts of Gaza on Tuesday, dealing major damage to a local hospital building. The Al Hadath television attributed the explosions to an air strike delivered by Israel’s Air Force. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said with reference to "intelligence from multiple sources" that "Islamic Jihad is responsible for the failed rocket launch which hit the hospital in Gaza." According to Al Arabiya’s latest casualty report, the number of those killed and injured in the tragedy has exceeded 800.