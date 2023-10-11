Iraqi PM asks Putin to initiate ceasefire in Middle East conflict

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani asked Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday to initiate a ceasefire in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict area.

"Mr. President, I appeal to you as the president of the country, which is a permanent member of the UN Security Council, to step forward with an initiative stipulating a real ceasefire and a real solution to the Palestinian problem," the Iraqi premier said speaking at the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week.

The prime minister of Iraq stressed that the consequences for the region cannot be predicted as the Islamic world is now "seething" witnessing the developments in the Gaza Strip.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when militants from the radical Palestinian group Hamas staged an attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. According to the latest official data, up to 1,000 Palestinians have been killed since the renewed outbreak of violence, while over 5,000 have suffered wounds. In Israel, more than 1,200 people have lost their lives and over 3,000 have been wounded.

Hamas described its operation as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem. Israel has declared a state of war readiness and announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians.