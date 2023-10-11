Former Haitian senator pleads guilty to conspiracy to assassinate president — paper

NEW YORK, October 11. /TASS/. Former Haitian senator John Joel Joseph pleaded guilty in Miami federal court to three counts related to the conspiracy to assassinate Haitian President Jovenel Moise in July 2021, the Miami Herald newspaper reported.

According to the report, the ex-senator, who was extradited from Jamaica to Miami last year, pleaded guilty to "conspiring with others in Haiti and South Florida to kill his country’s president," and met with other co-conspirators in his estate on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince just before they "embarked on the mission to kill President Moise."

He also admitted that he had helped to obtain transport vehicles and guns for the assassination. According to the report, the former Haitian politician expected to take the post of the country’s prime minister under Moise’s successor.

The sentencing is scheduled for December 19, 2023, Reuters said.

Moise was mortally wounded when unidentified people broke into his residence on July 7, 2021. His wife was also injured in the same attack but survived. Later, the Haitian authorities announced that the group of attackers included 26 Colombian nationals, some of them had already been detained. Overall, more than 40 people are arrested in the assassination case.