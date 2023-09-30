Azerbaijan announces detention of ex-Karabakh foreign minister

BAKU, September 30. /TASS/. The Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Office has announced the detention of David Babayan, former Nagorno-Karabakh Foreign Minister David Babayan who also served as an aide to the head of the non-recognized republic.

"Azerbaijani law enforcement agencies detained David Babayan on September 29 and handed him over to investigators," the agency said in a statement.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, Babayan is charged under several articles of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code; the charges particularly include planning, preparing for, unleashing and waging a war of aggression.