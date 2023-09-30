{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Azerbaijan announces detention of ex-Karabakh foreign minister

According to the country's Prosecutor General's Office, David Babayan was charged under several articles of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code

BAKU, September 30. /TASS/. The Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Office has announced the detention of David Babayan, former Nagorno-Karabakh Foreign Minister David Babayan who also served as an aide to the head of the non-recognized republic.

"Azerbaijani law enforcement agencies detained David Babayan on September 29 and handed him over to investigators," the agency said in a statement.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, Babayan is charged under several articles of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code; the charges particularly include planning, preparing for, unleashing and waging a war of aggression.

Abkhazian president expects independence recognition process to continue
Aslan Bzhania noted that work is underway with Russia on this issue
Azerbaijan to return 5,500 displaced residents to Karabakh this year
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that there is a kind of waiting list for those who expect to return to their homeland
Kremlin stresses importance of developing transport links for Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan
On September 28, NKR President Samvel Shahramanyan signed a decree officially dissolving the unrecognized state effective January 1, 2024
Russia becomes stronger thanks to residents of new regions — Putin
The President of Russia thanked the residents of new regions for their resilience
Ukrainian servicemen surrender to Russian forces in Zaporozhye direction
The enemy has already sustained thousands of casualties in the Zaporozhye direction while making attempts at a counteroffensive, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Air raid sirens go off in seven Ukrainian regions
We are talking about Dnepropetrovsk, Kirovograd, Poltava, Sumy, Cherkassy, Chernihiv and Kharkov regions
Entire Russia supports fraternal Donbass, new regions — Putin
Infrastructure facility suffers damage in Ukraine’s Vinnitsa Region, authorities say
The day before, an air raid warning was declared in the region
Russia to refrain from deploying new army conscripts to special op zone — Defense Ministry
It is reported that this fall conscript soldiers will be deployed to permanent military bases within Russian territory outside of the special op zone and the four new regions
Putin thanks Russians for unity, patriotic mood
Russian commandos use newest anti-sniper robot in special operation in Ukraine — source
The remote-controlled Sosna-N scans an area for optical devices such as sniper rifle scopes, binoculars, or anti-tank missile targeting systems
Russia keeping close eye on Ukraine’s actions - source
Norway to ban entry to cars with Russian plates from October 3 - Norwegian MFA
Exceptions will be made for Norwegian citizens and European Economic Area citizens living in Russia, as well as members of their families
Reservations for trips to Hainan increased 11 times over holidays
Reservations for trips to the southern part of the island account for 97% of the total number of bookings on the island
Power supply in borderline Bryansk Region disrupted by Ukrainian attack
According to the head of the region, Alexander Bogomaz, there were no casualties
Ukrainian opposition demands parliament speaker's resignation over pro-Hitler remarks
The speaker’s shocking remarks sparked outrage among the public
Aliyev vows Azerbaijan to ensure rights, security of Karabakh’s Armenians
"We have already presented Karabakh’s Armenian community with our vision of reintegration," the president said
Kremlin spokesman responds to Hillary Clinton’s remarks about NATO expansion
It is reported that Dmitry Peskov’s comments came after Hillary Clinton addressed Putin by name and said, "you brought it on yourself," when she mentioned the latest NATO expansion on a recent visit to the US State Department
Russian forces repel four Ukrainian attacks in Krasny Liman area – Defense Ministry
According to the department, the aviation group carried out strikes on two points of temporary enemy deployment in the area of ​​the village of Torskoye
Ukrainian troops bolstering defense in Kupyansk area - DPR head
According to the head of the DPR, Ukrainian forces are preparing for a possible offensive by the Russian Armed Forces
Poland to establish base for US tank brigade
As reported in Warsaw, this will be a camp based on permanent infrastructure designed to accommodate 4.8 thousand military personnel
Explosion rocks Yuzhny port area in Ukraine’s Odessa Region
According to the publication "Strana", an air raid alert was announced in the region
NATO authorizes more KFOR troops to address situation in Kosovo
The North Atlantic Council also urged all parties to de-escalate as soon as possible
Russian forces pound right bank to stop Ukrainian units from crossing Dnieper — politician
This was announced by the chairman of the movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov
No-man’s-land area expanded by Russian forces in Maryinka in Donetsk republic - official
According to the head of the DPR, this happened as a result of the fighting on September 29
Russia yet to receive invitation to attend APEC summit in California — envoy
Moscow expects Washington to provide equal access for all delegations, noted Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov
About 83% of residents in new regions apply for Russian passports
To organize the acceptance of applications for issuing passports, up to 150 temporary points have been deployed in new regions
Press review: US parks missile launcher on Baltic Sea island and new Kosovo crisis brewing
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 26th
Sanya holds forum on capitalizing Hainan's sustainable development projects
The conference focused on the ESG concept, which aims to manage risks related to environmental, social and governance criteria
Russia serious about other countries’ peace initiatives for Ukraine — envoy
"Unfortunately, everything is hindered by Ukraine's position and the position of its president, Vladimir Zelensky, who, as you know, has issued a decree prohibiting any political negotiations with Russia on the situation in Ukraine," Gennady Gatilov added
Charles Brown takes office as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US Armed Forces
The ceremony marking the passing of the torch from General Mark Milley to Brown was held with the participation of US President Joe Biden and Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin at the military base Myer-Henderson Hall in the Washington suburb of Arlington
Baku says over 200 combat vehicles seized from Armenian units in Karabakh
According to the ministry, as many as 2,215 small arms, 216 grenade launchers, 42 artillery systems, and 59 mortars had been seized by 6:00 p.m. local time (5:00 Moscow time)
Abkhazia calls for continuing Geneva Discussions, president says
Aslan Bzhania noted that the independent status of the Republic of Abkhazia is not subject to discussion
Ukrainian forces lose four boats, up to 20 troops as Russia thwarts Dnieper River crossing
It is reported that Battlegroup Dnepr units active in the Kakhovka area opened up a barrage of fire on the sabotage and reconnaissance group, completely wiping it out
Dialogue between Russian, Latin American parliaments to facilitate cooperation - Putin
The President noted that the Russia-Latin America parliamentary conference has a very rich and large program
Dialogue with Russia in Ukraine actively discussed out of public view in West — diplomat
In an interview with Le Figaro in late August, former French President Nicolas Sarkozy called for resolving the Ukrainian conflict through negotiations
Russia's weapons must be resistant to enemy air defenses, electronic warfare — Medvedev
The politician noted that Russia was actively upgrading its equipment and trying to find ways to counter even the latest Western models with appropriate countermeasures
Putin gives his best wishes to special op fighters from Chechnya at meeting with Kadyrov
In response, Ramzan Kadyrov assured that the head of state's order would be carried out 100%
Battlegroup South repels two Ukrainian attacks in Maryinka, Avdeyevka areas
The official representative of the combat group, Georgy Minesashvili, said that two enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups were destroyed in the Andreevka area
Ukrainian army conducts some 100 shelling attacks on Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day
According to the head of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, there were no casualties
Russian forces inflict fire defeat on Ukrainian troops in Kharkov Region
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, up to 20 Ukrainian military personnel and two enemy vehicles were destroyed
Moscow Format Consultations note Iran’s proposal to establish contact group
Russia ‘successfully adapting’ to pressure from G7, says envoy to US
Anatoly Antonov added that American officials realize the ineffectiveness of sanctions pressure on Moscow
Russian forces eliminate over 120 Ukrainian troops in south Donetsk area
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, units of the Vostok group of troops repelled two attacks by the 127th and 128th territorial defense brigades in the areas of the settlements of Rovnopol, Donetsk People's Republic and Priyutnoye, Zaporozhye region
Volume of Sanya's foreign trade up 12% in January-August
Duty-free imports took a significant part in the structure of the city's trade turnover
Cyprus eyes accommodating Armenian refugees from Karabakh
This is stated in a message from the Cyprus Foreign Ministry
Russia’s defense lines turned out to be stronger than West expected — UK defense chief
In his opinion, observers should not expect successes of the Ukrainian counter-offensive in the short-term perspective
Is Gaddafi's gloom prophecy in regard to Europe bound to be fulfilled?
As Europe’s migrant crisis grows far and wide, many Russian media are recalling the late Libyan leader Muamar Gaddafi’s gloom prophecy made several months before his violent death
Driver plows through downtown sidewalk in Moscow
The driver is currently in custody and will be taken to the local station for further questioning
Around 40 pieces of Ukrainian military equipment destroyed near Artyomovsk — adviser
The equipment included a Western-made YPR infantry fighting vehicle and several Polish Rosomaks, Yan Gagin specified
Putin discusses setting up volunteer units for Russia’s special military op
The Russian leader recalled that retired Colonel Andrey Troshev "fought in such a unit for more than a year" so he could be tasked with organizing the military work "in the best possible way"
Battlegroup South artillery wipes out six Ukrainian strongholds in Kleshcheyevka
This was announced by the press secretary of the combat group Georgy Minesashvili
Next year's Paralympic Games in Paris to let Russians in as neutrals
"As a result of the General Assembly’s decision, NPC Russia’s membership rights are suspended for two years (subject to reassessment at the next ordinary General Assembly) with the exception that its athletes (and related support personnel) will be eligible to participate in an individual and neutral capacity," the statement says
Hungarian prime minister sees no possibility of Ukraine joining EU
The Hungarian government has repeatedly said that it would not support Ukraine's aspiration to join the EU until the Kiev authorities restore the rights of the Hungarian minority in Zakarpattia, in particular the right to use their native language
Latin American countries against EU attempts to condemn Russia — head of PARLACEN
Latin America, according to Amado Cerrudo Acevedo, "has made clear that it will not allow any condemnation in those associations where our countries are member states," including EuroLat
Battlegroup South aviation strikes enemy troops, hardware in 25 districts
The official representative of the battle group, Georgiy Minesashvili, said that the enemy lost an infantry fighting vehicle, two MLRS combat vehicles, an Msta-B howitzer, an AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery system, five 120-mm mortars, 11 vehicles and eight drones
Air defense systems down targets approaching Belgorod, no casualties, destruction
According to preliminary information, there are no casualties or destruction
Ukraine uses chemical weapons in attack on Russian positions near Gorlovka – DPR official
According to adviser to the head of the region, Yan Gagin, Ukrainian shells are filled with a substance that causes attacks of suffocation, lacrimation, nausea, swelling of the larynx, and skin irritation
West seeking ceasefire to flood Ukraine with weapons, says Lavrov
When asked if there were any signs that talks on Ukraine could be launched in the fall, he answered in the negative
Tests of upgraded high-accuracy missile to continue — Medvedev
The politician pointed out that the new missile had been developed specifically for use in the special military operation zone
Putin believes global financial system needs wholesale changes
The Russian leader drew attention to the fact that loan obligations for developing markets are similar to "some kind of quitrent"
Russia’s new regions to mark reunion anniversary
Celebrations will be held in the new regions in honor of the holiday
Ukrainian military’s plotted offensive another reckless venture by Zelensky - source
Over 10,000 Ukrainian fighters surrender since summer using special radio frequency
According to the source, the radio frequency operates in all directions of the line of engagement in the special military operation zone
Ukrainian army loses up to 430 troops in Donetsk area – Russian Defense Ministry
According to the department, the Russian Armed Forces repelled seven Ukrainian attacks, including at Kleshcheevka
Russians support Donbass' choice, Russia's independence — Putin
The President of the Russian Federation thanked all citizens of the country for their solidarity and patriotism
Press review: Rocky walk to peace begins in Karabakh and DPRK here to stay in nuclear club
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 29th
Gazprom delivering 40.5 mln cubic meters of gas to Europe through Ukraine via Sudzha
The pumping volume on September 29 amounted to 42.4 million cubic meters. m
Russia has no plans for further mobilization — Defense Ministry
"I’d like to stress that the General Staff of Russia’s Armed Forces has no plans for a further mobilization," Rear Admiral Vladimir Tsimlyansky told a news briefing ahead of the fall draft that kicks off on October 1
Ukraine moving troops to Dnieper ahead of potential offensive - source
A source close to the situation said that Ukraine plans to launch an offensive in the Kherson and Zaporozhye directions in early October, while simultaneously trying to seize the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant
Russia says Sofia’s decision to transfer S-300 missiles to Kiev violates international law
It is noted that the USSR and then Russia built military-technical cooperation with Bulgaria on the principles of mutual respect and trust
Medvedev expects number of Russian regions to grow
As the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council said, Moscow will achieve victory in the conflict in Ukraine
Tajikistan objects to some articles of declaration on Afghanistan — Russian envoy
According to Russian Presidential Special Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov, all countries has signed off on the Kazan Declaration, except Tajikistan
Sales of cars from Chinese brand Jaecoo start in Russia — company
In Russia, the model is presented with front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive in four trim levels: Lifestyle, Ultimate, Active and Supreme
Ukraine planning offensive in early October, pulling troops to Dnieper - source
Air defense systems wipe out nine Ukrainian rockets over Belgorod Region
As the Russian Ministry of Defense clarified, all the shells were shot down by air defense systems on duty
Aircraft manufacturers hand over serial Su-57, Su-35S to Russia’s Aerospace Force
Denis Manturov noted that the issues of meeting the demand of the Russian Armed Forces for reliable and highly efficient equipment were being resolved in a timely manner
Ukrainian troops repelled to initial positions in southern Donetsk area - DPR head
According to the head of the DPR, the enemy suffered losses
US wants various alliances to band together against Russia, China — envoy
Gennady Gatilov points to consolidation of the US military-political alliances, with their obvious political orientation to confront Moscow, Beijing and Pyongyang
Russia does not support Armenia’s intent to sign Rome Statute — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, this decision by Armenian authorities is "extremely hostile" with regard to Russia
Russia tested 210 weapons in Syria - Defense Minister
Many Russian weapons are better than their analogues in the EU and the US
Russia releases draft UN Security Council’s presidential statement on Nord Stream
"In accordance with our announcement made during the September 26 UN Security Council session about explosions of the Nord Stream pipelines, we released a draft presidential statement about this terror attack," Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said
Russia backs Latin America’s independence, willing to cooperate with region — Putin
"We have advocated and are still advocating for Latin America to be strong, independent and successful in its unity and diversity," the Russian leader added
Ukrainian leadership mulls uniting canonical, schismatic Orthodox Churches — legislator
In 2018, after the Unification Council in Kiev, the so-called Orthodox Church of Ukraine was created from two schismatic organizations, which later received autocephaly from Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I of Constantinople
Arming Ukraine brings nothing but killing, ex-Slovak PM says
Robert Fico noted that the country no longer has weapons that could be transferred to Kyiv
Ukrainian military plans action to seize Zaporozhye NPP - source
White House steps up meddling in Slovakia as elections draw near — Russian intelligence
According to the statement, Washington "clearly does not want to see another nationally-oriented prime minister [like Hungary’s Viktor Orban] take over in Europe"
Russia concerned that external players trying to activate meddling in Afghanistan — Lavrov
The full-fledged unification of efforts by the countries of the region with the member states of the NATO bloc, according to the minister, "is possible only if the latter fully acknowledge their full responsibility for the baleful results of their 20-year military presence in Afghanistan, which ended in a complete fiasco"
Putin signs executive order on fall conscription
This spring, 147,000 people were called up for military service, and last fall the number was 120,000
Ukraine reinforcing troops in Krasny Liman, Svatovo areas - DPR head
Denis Pushilin said that the enemy is increasing its capabilities in electronic warfare
Russian forces prevent Ukrainian troops from landing on Bolshoy Potyomkin Island
A representative of the operational services of the Kherson region reported the destruction of up to 12 military personnel of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
NATO publishes article on preparing for full-scale conflict with Russia
Former high-ranking Pentagon official Gregory Weaver is confident that traditional nuclear deterrence based on the principle of mutually assured destruction in the event of a full-scale conflict with the Russian Federation is not enough
Group of countries describes denial of visas to UN delegates as form of repression
The statement was co-authored by Belarus, Bolivia, Venezuela, Iran, China, North Korea, Myanmar, Nicaragua, Russia, Syria and Eritrea
Ukrainian POW says deserters fear for safety of their families
According to the captured Ukrainian serviceman, in rare cases it is possible to strike a deal with a unit commander
Press review: Kiev fears US will stop aid and Moscow taking steps to combat fuel crisis
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 28th
Putin congratulates Russians on reunion with new regions
The President of Russia noted that “millions of residents of Donbass, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions made their choice to be with their Fatherland”
New regions’ accession to Russia creates more development opportunities – senior lawmaker
Vyacheslav Volodin noted that together with new regions Russia will overcome all challenges and become even stronger
EU wages undeclared war on migrants — Russia’s envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya mentioned a series of tragedies, which occurred near the coast of Greece and Italy this year and claimed dozens of lives of people trying to get to Europe
Putin signs decree allowing Ukrainians to enter Russia visa-free with domestic passports
Additionally, they will be able to cross the border with the diplomatic or service passports, seafarer or aircrewman identification cards
Russian forces destroy three Ukrainian ammo depots in Kherson Region, DPR
According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, operational-tactical and army aviation, missile forces and artillery of groupings of troops of the Russian Armed Forces hit enemy personnel and military equipment in 102 regions
