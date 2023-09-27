Ukraine asks West for weapons to attack Iranian drone factories

LONDON, September 27. /TASS/. Ukraine has asked Group of Seven (G7) countries to provide arms for strikes against drone factories in Iran and Syria, The Guardian reported.

The newspaper refers to a document that the Ukrainian authorities handed over to representatives of G7 countries in August. It says that Ukraine proposes to launch "missile strikes on the production plants of these UAVs in Iran, Syria, as well as on a potential production site in the Russian Federation." Kiev believes that these drones are being used in the course of the Russian Federation's special military operation in Ukraine.

"The above may be carried out by the Ukrainian defense forces if partners provide the necessary means of destruction," the document says.

Meanwhile, the Kiev authorities claimed that more than 100 electronic components manufactured by Western companies, including those from Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Poland, the United States and Switzerland, were detected in the Iranian Shahed 131 and Shahed 136 drones.

Moscow and Tehran have repeatedly rejected reports about Iranian drones being supplied to Russia for their use in Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov called such reports a fabrication and emphasized that the Russian army uses domestically produced drones. In November 2022, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that the republic had supplied drones to Russia, but only in small quantities and a few months before the start of the special military operation.