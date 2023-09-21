Poland only carries out previously agreed arms deliveries to Ukraine

TASS, September 21. The Polish authorities are only supplying Ukraine with previously agreed weapons, Polish government spokesman Piotr Muller has told the Polish Press Agency.

"In the context of questions about the supply of arms and ammunition, I can tell you that Poland is carrying out only earlier-agreed deliveries of ammunition and weaponry," the agency quoted him as saying.

According to Muller, it is "the biggest foreign contract signed by the Polish defense industry since 1989." The government spokesman did not specify which contract he was referring to.

As Muller recalled, "an international aid hub continued to function in Poland," through which arms supplies to Ukraine are being delivered. "We remind you that in the first months of the war, Poland supplied tanks, armored vehicles, planes, and ammunition that were key to preventing Russia from attacking Ukraine," he added.

The day before, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Poland was no longer supplying Ukraine with any weapons. He stated that Poland was now acquiring modern weapons for its army and had already placed large orders.

Earlier, Poland handed over to Ukraine’s armed forces MiG-29 airplanes, T-72 and 14 Leopard 2 tanks, artillery shells and other munitions, portable surface-to-air missile systems, unmanned aerial vehicles worth about $3 billion.