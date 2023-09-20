Chinese foreign minister’s visit to Moscow paves way for presidential talks — expert

BEIJING, September 20. /TASS/. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s visit to Russia is paving the way for talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese Counterpart Xi Jinping, the Global Times newspaper quoted a Chinese expert as saying.

Zhang Hong, an associate research fellow at the Institute of Russian, Eastern European and Central Asian Studies of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the newspaper that the visit is "of great importance" and "paves the way for a possible meeting between the heads of state in October."

The expert said that since the very start of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, Washington "has been demanding China to take sides."

"But China is a big independent country. It will uphold its national position and interests, and handle international relations as a responsible, major and independent country," Zhang Hong said.

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev confirmed on Tuesday that Putin and Xi may meet "in Beijing in October as part of the Russian head of state’s participation in the One Belt, One Road International Forum’s events." Patrushev pointed out that relations between Moscow and Beijing, based on the principles of respect, non-interference in each other’s domestic affairs and mutual support on the international stage, "are inherently strong and don’t depend on the changing situation."

Wang Yi is visiting Russia on September 18-21 to take part in the 18th round of Russian-Chinese consultations on strategic security. During his visit, the top Chinese diplomat said his country was ready to pool efforts with Russia to strengthen general peace and global stability.