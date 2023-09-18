US must seek peace in Ukraine instead of funding the conflict, lawmaker says

WASHINGTON, September 18. /TASS/. The US Administration must take measures to settle the conflict in Ukraine instead of funding it, US House Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said on her X page.

"America’s only position in Ukraine should be pushing for peace, not funding a war that is killing people every single day and [wrecking] Europe’s economy," the lawmaker said.

She noted that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky arrives in Washington this week, and the US House is supposed to vote for a defense bill that includes another $300 million for Ukraine.

"He’s already gotten over $113 billion of Americans hard earned taxpayer dollars," the lawmaker said. "I’ve never voted to send a penny to Ukraine and I’m not voting for it this week especially with Zelenskyy in town wearing his green T-shirt acting like he’s at war while he’s telling Joe Biden what to do.

On Friday, The Hill reported that US Republicans increasingly express their doubts regarding the approval of the Administration’s request for additional funding for additional military aid to Ukraine.

On August 10, the US Administration requested $13 billion for emergency military aid for Kiev and $8.5 billion for economic and security aid to Ukraine and a number of other states from the Congress as additional expenses from the federal budget. Taylor Greene pointed out that the US authorities provide huge funds for military aid to Ukraine while forgetting that support is needed for the US state of Hawaii, which suffered heavily from fires.