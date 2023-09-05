Ceasefire violation reported in Nagorno-Karabakh by Russian peacekeepers

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. One ceasefire violation was reported in Nagorno-Karabakh by Russian peacekeepers, the Russian defense ministry said in a regular bulletin on the activities of the peacekeeping contingent in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone on Tuesday.

"A ceasefire violation was reported in the Askeran district. No casualties were reported," it said, adding that a probe is underway.

Apart from that, according to the ministry, adding that Russian peacekeepers continue round-the-clock monitoring of the ceasefire at 30 observation posts.