Czech Republic to ship batch of combat helicopters to Ukraine — Defense Minister

PRAGUE, August 31. /TASS/. The Czech Republic plans to ship a batch of battle helicopters to Ukraine in the near future and it may also take part in training Ukrainian pilots on the use of F-16 planes, Czech Defense Minister Jana Cernochova said upon arriving to a meeting of EU foreign and defense ministers in Toledo.

"We are currently planning to ship more combat helicopters to Kiev, and we are also considering ways to help train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 planes and, possibly, other equipment," Cernochova said, according to the Defense Ministry website.

She did not disclose the exact number of helicopters that Prague plans to hand over to Ukraine.

Previously, Czechia signed an agreement with the US on the delivery of 12 Bell multipurpose combat helicopters. The deal cost the Czech Armed Forces about $793 million. Czech media reported that, once the US-made helicopters are delivered, Prague would be able to ship 15 Russian-made Mi-24V helicopters to Ukraine.