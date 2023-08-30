Senior Gabon military officials announce border closures until further notice

PRETORIA, August 30. /TASS/. Senior military officials in Gabon have announced that the country’s borders will be closed until further notice, Reuters reported.

According to the news agency, a senior officer spoke on national television this morning and announced that the military had seized power in the country. "The country’s borders are closed until further notice," Reuters quoted him as saying, without specifying his name or rank. Earlier, gunfire was heard in the country’s capital, Libreville.

The statement of the military came hours after the election commission officially declared Ali Bongo Ondimba the winner of the August 26 presidential election, with 64.27% of voters casting ballots in his favor. He was re-elected for a third term.

The president's whereabouts are unknown. No official announcement has been made by the authorities.