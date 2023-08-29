Algeria suggests 6-month transition period be proclaimed in Niger to settle crisis

RABAT, August 30. /TASS/. Algeria has come out with an initiative to proclaim a 6-month transition period to settle the crisis, Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf said on Tuesday.

"We offered an initiative for political settlement in Niger envisaging the establishment of a 6-month transition period under the control of civilian authorities led by an agreed figure," the Al Mayadeen television channel quoted his as saying.

According to Attaf, the six-month period is needed "to reach political agreements involving all Niger’s parties without any exceptions."

"Niger is at a very sensitive, crucial stage of the political, constitutional and institutional crisis," the top Algerian diplomat noted. "Algeria calls for restoring constitutional order and respecting democratic institutions in Niger and reiterates that Mohamed Bazoum is the legitimate president of the country."

In late July, a group of military rebels in Niger announced the removal of President Mohamed Bazoum. They then established the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (Conseil national pour la sauvegarde de la patrie, CNSP), headed by General Abdourahmane Tchiani, to run the country. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) suspended Niger’s membership in the organization and imposed tough sanctions on the country. Apart from that, ECOWAS leaders demanded the rebels set Bazoum free and warned about a military resolution of the situation if he is not released.