Russia ready to contribute to BRICS enlargement — Putin

JOHANNESBURG /South Africa/, August 23. /TASS/. Moscow will contribute to the implementation of all decisions taken at the current summit, including on the expansion of the association, during its BRICS presidency in 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"During our presidency, we intend to do everything possible to effectively implement all the decisions taken at the current summit, including those related to the expansion of the number of participants of the association," he said at the meeting of BRICS leaders.

Putin assured that the country will closely cooperate with partners, work on key international platforms, first of all the UN, and continue the practice of regular meetings of top security officials. "Of course, we will prioritize such acute issues as the fight against terrorism and the spread of terrorist ideology, as well as the fight against money laundering and the return of illegally frozen assets," the president enumerated.

He thanked the partners for their support in developing financial measures to combat money laundering. "We expect this shared commitment to be maintained in the future," the Russian leader concluded.