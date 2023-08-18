Chinese delegation to take part in EEF forum before leaders’ meeting — Chinese ambassador

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Beijing is eyeing sending a delegation to take part in Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) activities in 2023 as a preparatory effort for organizing the meeting between the Russian and Chinese presidents this fall, Chinese ambassador to Moscow Zhang Hanhui said at a meeting with Russian Presidential Advisor Anton Kobyakov.

"We consider the participation of the Chinese delegation in the Eastern Economic Forum, in particular, as an element of the preparations for organizing the meeting between the leaders of the two countries this fall," the ambassador said, as quoted by the press office of event organizer Roscongress Foundation.

A high-level Chinese delegation is expected to attend this year’s EEF, since Beijing views the forum as an important platform for cooperation between the countries.

Russia and China proactively discuss the strategy for achieving mutual trade growth at every bilateral meeting and in such multilateral organizations as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS, Kobyakov stressed in turn. "The Eastern Economic Forum is among those platforms where investment contracts are concluded on an annual basis, making it possible to develop our countries in the Asia-Pacific region. We are confident that our meetings this year will also promote the further development of good-neighborly relations and growth in the economic welfare of our countries," the advisor stressed.

The parties also discussed the Russia-China business dialogue with participation of chief executives of Russian and Chinese companies, which will be organized within the framework of the EEF. The Eastern Economic Forum will be held in Vladivostok on September 10-13.