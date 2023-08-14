Norway to supply anti-drone systems worth $70.5 mln to Ukraine

STOCKHOLM, August 14. /TASS/. Norway’s Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace will provide Ukraine with Cortex Typhon C-UAS anti-drone systems worth 740 million Norwegian krones ($70.5 million), the Norwegian government said on Monday.

"Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace has signed a contract for the supply of new anti-drone systems to Ukraine worth 740 million [Norwegian] krones," according to a press statement posted on the government’s website.

According to the Norwegian government, the purchase of Cortex Typhon C-UAS systems will be financed from the UK-led International Fund for Ukraine (IFU).

