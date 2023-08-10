White House requests $13 bln for additional military aid to Ukraine

WASHINGTON, August 11. /TASS/. The administration of US President Joe Biden requested the Congress to allocate additional $13 billion for urgent military aid to the Kiev government and $8.5 billion for economic and security assistance to Ukraine and other countries, according to a document published on Thursday.

The document, headlined Final Supplemental Funding Request Letter, says that "The Administration is requesting supplemental security, economic, and humanitarian assistance funding that would support Ukraine, as well as countries and vulnerable populations worldwide" impacted by Russia’s special military operation. The list of these countries is unknown.

The document says that among other things, the US administration is requesting $9.9 billion to the Department of Defense "for several large activities in response to the situation in Ukraine." This includes $4.5 billion "to replace defense articles from the DOD stocks", reimbursement for defense services and military education and training provided to the government of Ukraine and boosting ammunition and equipment production.

$5 billion will be allocated for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative to purchase weapons for the Kiev government from manufacturers and partners.

A portion of the funding will be directed for funding personnel and operational support, such as intelligence analysis.

Overall, the Biden administration has requested additional funding worth $40 billion. About a half of it will be directed for Ukraine-related expenditures. The rest will go to fund natural disaster response on the US territory ($12 billion), border protection ($4 billion) and accommodation of migrants ($2.2 billion).