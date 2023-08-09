Paris refutes rebels’ accusations of Niger’s airspace violation

PARIS, August 9. /TASS/. The French authorities have firmly dismissed the allegations of the rebels, who seized power in Niger, that France violated the African country’s airspace and "released terrorists," Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported citing sources in the French government.

The AFP news agency said that Wednesday morning’s flight, which, according to the rebels’ allegations, "broke Niger’s airspace, was approved and coordinated by Niger’s army." Paris added that "no terrorists have been released by French forces," the news agency reported.

Rebels’ accusations

The AFP said that earlier the rebels had blamed France for violating the African country’s airspace. According to the top brass controlling Niger, a French warplane took off from Chad’s capital of N’Djamena early in the morning and broke contact with air traffic control when entering Niger’s airspace. The plane was reported to have stayed in the African country’s airspace for over four hours. Niger closed its airspace on August 6, fearing foreign intervention.

Furthermore, Nigerien rebels have said that France "intentionally set terrorists loose" to take on the country’s armed forces. According to the rebels, "the freed terrorists attended a meeting to plot an attack on military positions near the three borders between Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali."

State coup in Niger

In late July, a group of officers from Niger’s Presidential Guard launched a coup and announced that President Mohamed Bazoum was deposed. The National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (Conseil national pour la sauvegarde de la patrie, CNSP) was formed to govern the country and was headed by General Abdurahmane Tchiani. Bazoum is still in custody at his residence, but can talk with leaders and representatives of other countries over the phone.

The leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which includes Niger, had previously demanded that the rebels release Bazoum by August 7, threatening to use force among other options. Nevertheless, the neighboring countries of Mali and Burkina Faso warned that they would consider such a step as an attack on themselves. Since the ECOWAS ultimatum was ignored, the community’s leaders will reconvene for a summit on August 10. The organization intends to step up the sanctions pressure on Niger and says it favors a diplomatic solution.