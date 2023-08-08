Not all participants of Jeddah meeting fully agree with Kiev’s ‘peace formula’ — Yermak

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. The participants of the conflict resolution meeting in the Saudi city of Jeddah did not entirely agree on all points of Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky's so-called peace formula, according to Head of the Ukrainian Presidential Administration Andrey Yermak.

"If all countries said, 'Yes, we agree on everything,' we could hold a ‘peace summit’ by the end of the month. There are points where there are no complaints, but there are other points where the conversation continues," he told i European Pravda newspaper.

Yermak highlighted the issue of compensating Kiev for losses from the hostilities at Moscow's expense as one of the parts of the Ukrainian "peace plan" on which full agreement was not reached at the Jeddah meeting.

Consultations on Ukraine, involving delegates from more than 30 world countries, were held in the Saudi city of Jeddah on August 5 and 6. Russia was not invited to take part. According to The Wall Street Journal, Ukrainian delegates exerted no pressure on other delegations to push through their "peace plan." Meanwhile, according to the DPA news agency, Saudi Arabia and a number of other countries advanced their own peace plan for Ukraine envisaging a ceasefire, prisoner exchange, the preservation of Ukraine’s integrity, and the beginning of UN-brokered peace talks.