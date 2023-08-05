Head of Zelensky's office to represent Ukraine at Saudi Arabia consultations

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Head of the Ukrainian Presidential Administration Andrey Yermak will head the country's delegation at the consultations on the situation around Ukraine to be held in Saudi Arabia on August 5-6, the deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential administration, Igor Zhovkva, said.

"The Ukrainian delegation will be headed by the head of the presidential administration, Andrey Yermak," he said.

According to Zhovkva, other countries will be represented at the upcoming meeting by political advisers, as well as national security and foreign policy advisers. "As of today, we expect more than 40 countries to be represented at the Jeddah summit," he added.

On July 29, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources, that Saudi Arabia plans to hold talks on a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict. The event, to be held in Jeddah on August 5-6, will be attended by representatives of Brazil, the UK, India, China, the US, Turkey, South Africa and EU countries, among others. Russia has not received an invitation. Commenting on the Wall Street Journal report, Andrey Yermak said that Ukraine was preparing a meeting in Saudi Arabia to implement President Vladimir Zelensky's "peace formula."

On Friday, Saudi Arabia confirmed its intention to provide a platform for consultations on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict. According to a statement released by the Saudi Press Agency, the government hopes that the consultations will find ways to peacefully resolve the conflict.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured that Moscow will keep an eye on the Jeddah event, but its goals are not yet understood. According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the meeting in Saudi Arabia will be useful if it helps the West understand the deadlock of the Ukrainian president's so-called peace plan.